Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 144,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

