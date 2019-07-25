Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Diversified Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $112,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.63. The stock had a trading volume of 655,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,758. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $276.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

