Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $275.52. 176,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $276.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

