Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 47,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,419. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

