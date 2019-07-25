Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after buying an additional 209,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $153.26. 135,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,811. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.