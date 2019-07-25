Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.70. 41,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,296. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

