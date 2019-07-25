Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.60. 803,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

