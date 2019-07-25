Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Issues Earnings Results

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Varian Medical Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.58-4.63 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.58-4.63 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $13.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,559. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $142.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,492.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $108,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,087.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,393 shares of company stock worth $10,032,731. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 760,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $82,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 309,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,635,000 after acquiring an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.