Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.83. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $325.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.