Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $16.26 or 0.00167397 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01629224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00120472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.