Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $584,243. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 1,065,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

