Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock worth $584,243. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,796,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,568. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.