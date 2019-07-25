VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,808,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,169,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,121,000 after purchasing an additional 687,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 637,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 558,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,833,000.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.24. 74,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,893. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

