VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Get VF alerts:

VFC opened at $89.33 on Monday. VF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.