Viking Fund Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after acquiring an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 96,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 191.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 5,127,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,044. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.