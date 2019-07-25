Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,958.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 865,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

