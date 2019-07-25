Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 4,860,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,367. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.