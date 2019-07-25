Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in BP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

NYSE BP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 6,613,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,549. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

