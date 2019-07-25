Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

