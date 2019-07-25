Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 673,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,884. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $86,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,433.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,085. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

