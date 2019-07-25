Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. 933,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

