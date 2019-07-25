Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

