Virginia National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 436,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,701 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.21. 7,170,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.