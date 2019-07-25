Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.59. 6,081,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

