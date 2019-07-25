Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Visa stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,543. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $183.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

