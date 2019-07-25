Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Visa stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $183.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 42.9% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 213,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 68.8% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

