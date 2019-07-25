Visteon (NYSE:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Visteon (NYSE:VC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

VC traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,481. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $126.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.76 per share, for a total transaction of $195,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 77.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $22,797,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

