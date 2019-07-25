Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83,081.00 and approximately $319.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00292438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.01640722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00120794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,806,222 coins and its circulating supply is 5,593,015 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.