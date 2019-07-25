VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Stock Price Up 3%

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 40,519 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 276,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

