Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,732. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $856.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.47 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $494,051.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $196,938.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

