Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.59. 733,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $534.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

