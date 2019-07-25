Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 4,037,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.