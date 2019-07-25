Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 119,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

