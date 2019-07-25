Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.15. The stock had a trading volume of 233,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

