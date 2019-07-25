Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,851,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,421,000 after acquiring an additional 660,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,815,000 after acquiring an additional 566,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,955,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.22. 3,616,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,100. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

