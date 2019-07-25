Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 25.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $345,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.87. 1,605,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,575. The stock has a market cap of $319.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

