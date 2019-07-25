Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Waters by 23.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.25. The stock had a trading volume of 332,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. Waters’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

