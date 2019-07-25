Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.55.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.35. The company had a trading volume of 864,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

