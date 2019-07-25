Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $925,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,237.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,709. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays increased their price target on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Standpoint Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

