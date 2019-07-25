Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,153,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $3,637,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,907 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Progressive stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,122. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.90. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

