Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $65,753,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 419,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,678,000 after buying an additional 309,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 46.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,265,000 after buying an additional 225,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 46.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 658,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. 511,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,863. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

