Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,058,963.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,389,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,823,005.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 4,292,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

