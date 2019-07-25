Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 9,321 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $53,698,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $43,905,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,531,000.

VIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 656,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $119.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

