Wealth Architects LLC Sells 370 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 283,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,638. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.