Wealth Architects LLC Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in VMware by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,126 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in VMware by 97.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.28. 717,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,376. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,915 shares of company stock worth $21,695,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.