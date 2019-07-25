Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 29,778 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 232,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.