Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ardagh Group (ARD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2019 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/17/2019 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/17/2019 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

7/11/2019 – Ardagh Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

6/18/2019 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

6/12/2019 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ARD stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. Ardagh Group SA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $330.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Ardagh Group SA alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ardagh Group by 4,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.