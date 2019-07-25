Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Deutsche Telekom is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom's mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. "

7/17/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/15/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/15/2019 – Deutsche Telekom had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $12.70 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/27/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/21/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/14/2019 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 81,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

