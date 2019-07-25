Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS: REMYY):

7/23/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

7/22/2019 – REMY COINTREAU/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

