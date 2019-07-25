Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commerzbank (CBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) recently:

7/24/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.60 ($11.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Commerzbank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/28/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.40 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CBK remained flat at $€6.46 ($7.51) during trading on Thursday. 9,462,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.30. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

